GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers

In the modern enterprise, we’re told that data is our most valuable asset. But for many, it remains locked away, accessible only to a select few. The process is all too familiar: a question arises about a campaign, a ticket is filed, and days—or even weeks—later, a report arrives. By then, the opportunity to act may have already passed.

This delay, this friction between question and answer, is a major bottleneck to agility and growth. What if we could remove it entirely?

What if anyone in the organization, from the CMO to a media planner, could get immediate answers from complex datasets simply by asking a question?