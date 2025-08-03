news
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
Kernel Space
Linuxiac ☛ LXD 6.5 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
LXD, a modern system container and virtual machine manager developed by Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, has just released LXD 6.5, marking the fifth feature launch in the 6.x series.
Video Cardz ☛ Intel begins Linux enablement of next-gen Nova Lake series
Instructionals/Technical
-
How to Upgrade from Ubuntu 24.04 or 24.10 to 25.04: A Complete Migration Guide
As Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) was released in April 2025, although it has just 9 months (End of Life (EOL) January 2026) of support and is not a LTS GNU/Linux from Ubuntu, many Desktop users running Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) or 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) want to upgrade.
Linuxiac ☛ How to Change OS Icons for VirtualBox Guests
Learn how to set your own custom OS icons for VirtualBox guests to make your virtual machines more visually organized and easier to identify.
Games
Tom's Hardware ☛ Battlefield 6's Javelin anti-cheat Secure Boot requirement could kill its Steam Deck support
Battlefield 6 is taking advantage of EA's Javelin anti-cheat system, which enforced Secure Boot and is classified as a kernel-level AC, potentially killing GNU/Linux and Steam Deck support before the game launches.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ I took a look at AnduinOS, a GNU/Linux distro that feels like home for backdoored Windows users
More Windows, less pane
Slackware Family
Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: PorteuX 2.2
The Slackware-based PorteuX project has published a new release, version 2.2, which introduces several changes to the kernel and includes a fix for Xfce not locking the desktop properly. [...]
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Undeadly ☛ Recent new features in OpenSSH
Development of important software sometimes happens without fanfare. If not for one of our editors noticing by watching commits, we would have missed the fact that Damien Miller (djm@) recently added a couple of notable features to OpenSSH: [...]
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
Open Data
Rlang ☛ No More Data Gatekeepers: How We’re Making Analytics Accessible to Everyone
Introducing AMI - Adaptive Media Intelligence, a platform that democratizes data access through conversational analytics, interactive dashboards, and AI-powered insights.
