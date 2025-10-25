news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 25, 2025



Quoting: Xubuntu 25.10: Best New Features —

Xubutnu 25.10 is based on the Ubuntu 25.10 Questing Quokka release. It is powered by Linux Kernel 6.17. This Kernel offers latest hardware and software updates.

Linux kernel 6.17 key highlights includes improvements to the EXT4 file system, including efficient zero-writing on NVMe and SCSI SSDs without I/O operations and better scalability for block allocation. Hardware support is expanded with new graphics drivers for Intel Panther Lake laptops, AMD hybrid GPU power management, and compatibility with ARM’s Branch Record Buffer Extension (BRBE) and AMD Hardware Feedback Interface (HFI).

Since there was no recent major releases on the backend modules of Xfce desktop since Xubuntu 25.04 (April 2025) with Xfce 4.20, you may not see much of a difference on the desktop experience.