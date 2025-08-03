news
A Look at KaOS Linux and KDE Plasma 6.5 to Debut Automatic Light/Dark Theme Switching
The New Stack ☛ KaOS Linux: An Indie Distro Built on KDE Plasma
KaOS GNU/Linux is a unique Linux distribution in that it’s not based on any other flavor of Linux.
Linuxiac ☛ KDE Plasma 6.5 to Debut Automatic Light/Dark Theme Switching
KDE Plasma 6.5 desktop environment, scheduled for release on October 21, is slowly taking shape, and one particularly awaited feature is finally landing: automatic day/night theme switching. KDE fans have been asking for this for ages, and it looks like the wait is nearly over.