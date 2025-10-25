news
KDE: Plasma 6.5 in Arch Linux, Kai Uwe on KSplash BGRT, and Release of Haruna 1.6
-
Linuxiac ☛ Arch Linux Users Are the First to Experience KDE Plasma 6.5
Arch Linux, the iconic rolling-release distro beloved by countless Linux enthusiasts, has once again moved fast to please its fans—this time by adding the brand-new KDE Plasma 6.5 desktop environment to its stable repositories just four days after its official release.
-
Kai Uwe ☛ KSplash BGRT
A little side project I just published is a KSplash theme (the loading screen while logging into a Plasma session) that uses BGRT, the ACPI Boot Graphics Record Table. Basically: a KSplash theme that displays the vendor logo that also your UEFI shows during the boot process.
-
Haruna 1.6
Haruna version 1.6.0 is released.