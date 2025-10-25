news
today's howtos
-
Linux Handbook ☛ LHB GNU/Linux Digest #25.32: New GNU/Linux Networking Course, iotop, Chargebee Alternative and More
Announcing new course: GNU/Linux Networking at Scale
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Monitoring I/O Usage and Network Traffic in GNU/Linux With iotop & ntopng
iotop and ntopng are two powerful free/open-source tools that can help you monitor, analyze, and troubleshoot critical subsystems on your GNU/Linux machine.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Linux Networking at Scale (In Progress)
Master advanced networking on GNU/Linux — from policy routing to encrypted overlays.
-
Jon Chiappetta: GNU/Linux Routing – Load Balancing
So, I also learned another new lesson recently that the GNU/Linux kernel way back in the day used to properly load balance routes (nexthop weights) by making use of a routing cache to remember which connection is associated with which route. Then, that cache implementation was removed and replaced instead with sending individual packets randomly down each route listed (similar to how I was initially approaching the OpenVPN load balancing between multiple threads).
-
Manuel Matuzović ☛ What's an interactive element?
Before I share my opinions with you, let me clarify that this post is not about MDN. MDN is one of the few websites I visit every day, and I'm a big fan. I also understand that the content is open source and a community effort. One will likely disagree with some opinions at some point.
-
Jeremy Cherfas ☛ Photographic Fixer
Which addresses why I take pictures. Sometimes, often, it is a simple aide-memoire. Sometimes, not often enough, it is a deliberate attempt to create an image that repays looking at. And I share both because I am proud of an image and because I am looking for affirmation, though not necessarily both at the same time.
-
Jeff Geerling ☛ Why do some radio towers blink?
-
Ubuntubuzz ☛ Download Zorin OS 18 with Mirrors, Torrents and Checksums
Zorin OS 18 has been released last week at Tuesday, 14th October 2025. This release is special because it comes out coincidentally in the same month Canonical releases Ubuntu 25.10 "Questing Quokka" and Microsoft ends the life of Windows 10. Currently available as Pro, Core and Education choices of edition, it is the successor to OS 17 released two years ago. This GNU/Linux system is suitable for most computer users, organizations, schools and offices. Below you will find the download links. Now, let's download Zorin OS together!
-
Hugues ☛ Raconn - Ssh multi hostname
Recently I wanted to connect to a local machine with ssh but didn't know it's IP, I knew the MAC address which I could translate into the IPv6 link-local address but since the connect syscall requires the local iface name for ip6 link local, it would need to be hardcoded in the ssh config, making it inconvenient to change. Also if the same machine is accessible from a wider network, I'd need a second entry in the config and have to remember which one to use depending on which network my computer is connected to.
That’s a lot of complexity and I thought most of it could be solved if ssh config allowed multiple hostnames for a single host entry.
[...]
In the end, I decided to write this program myself.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Sober Roblox on Fedora 42
For years, GNU/Linux users faced significant challenges running Roblox on their systems. The introduction of Hyperion anti-cheat technology effectively blocked traditional compatibility layers like Wine, leaving gamers without options. Enter Sober, an experimental interoperability runtime that has revolutionized how GNU/Linux users access Roblox.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Canon Printer Driver on Debian
Installing Canon printer drivers on Debian 13 (Trixie) is straightforward when you follow the correct procedures. Debian 13 uses the Common Unix Printing System (CUPS) as its primary printing framework, making it compatible with most Canon printer models.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install ReactJS on Fedora 42
ReactJS has revolutionized modern web development as a powerful JavaScript library for building dynamic user interfaces. Fedora 42, with its cutting-edge features and improved performance, provides an excellent development environment for React applications. This comprehensive guide walks you through installing ReactJS on Fedora 42, covering multiple installation methods and essential development tools.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Elgg on Fedora 42
Elgg is a powerful open-source social networking engine that empowers organizations, educational institutions, and communities to build their own feature-rich social platforms. Written in PHP and utilizing a MySQL or MariaDB database backend, Elgg provides a flexible framework for creating online communities with blogs, file sharing, user profiles, groups, and activity streams.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Squid Proxy on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Squid Proxy stands as one of the most powerful and versatile open-source caching proxy servers available today. Organizations and system administrators worldwide rely on this robust HTTP proxy cache server to optimize bandwidth, enhance security, and control internet access across their networks.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Stremio on Debian 13
Stremio represents a revolutionary approach to media consumption, offering users a unified platform for streaming video content across multiple sources. This comprehensive media center application transforms how GNU/Linux users access and organize their entertainment libraries. Debian 13 (Trixie), with its cutting-edge package management and enhanced system stability, provides an ideal foundation for running Stremio seamlessly.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install SimpleNote on Fedora 42
SimpleNote has become one of the most trusted note-taking applications for GNU/Linux users who value simplicity, cross-platform synchronization, and markdown support. If you’re running Fedora 42 and looking for a lightweight, efficient solution to organize your thoughts, documentation, or project notes, SimpleNote delivers exceptional functionality without overwhelming complexity.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Elgg on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Elgg is an award-winning open-source social networking engine that empowers organizations, educational institutions, and communities to build customized social platforms. With its flexible plugin architecture and robust framework, Elgg provides essential features like user profiles, activity streams, blogs, file sharing, groups, and messaging capabilities.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Enable SSH Login Alerts on AlmaLinux 10
Securing your AlmaLinux 10 server requires constant vigilance, and one of the most effective ways to monitor unauthorized access is through SSH login alerts. These notifications provide real-time information about who accesses your system, when they log in, and from which IP address they connect.
-