Security Leftovers
LWN ☛ Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (webkit2gtk3), Debian (bind9, chromium, python-internetarchive, and tryton-sao), Fedora (dokuwiki and php-php81_bc-strftime), Mageia (firefox, nss & rootcerts and thunderbird), Slackware (openssl), SUSE (bleachbit, chromium, kernel, mozilla-nss, and python311-uv), and Ubuntu (fetchmail, golang-go.crypto, and linux-oracle-5.4).
XSAs released on 2025-10-24
The Xen Project has released one or more Xen security advisories (XSAs).
Security Week ☛ Microsoft Disables Downloaded File Previews to Block NTLM Hash Leaks
In files downloaded from the internet, HTML tags referencing external paths could be used to leak NTLM hashes during file previews.
Security Week ☛ Hackers Target Perplexity Comet Browser Users
Shortly after the browser was launched, numerous fraudulent domains and fake applications were discovered.