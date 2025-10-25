In Nepal, a couple of days’ hiking away from the Everest Base Camp, the communities of Khunde and Khumjung were considered connected by normal standards. After all, if people in the villages hiked up a mountain, they could get some reception to send messages. Meanwhile, in the local school’s computer lab, children were learning about the Internet through printouts.

As expected, the first Ubuntu 26.04 LTS daily builds are based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka”, which arrived earlier this month on October 9th. This means that the Ubuntu 26.04 LTS builds are powered by Linux kernel 6.17 and use the GNOME 49 desktop environment.

M5Stack has introduced the PowerHub, a compact IoT controller designed for distributed power and device management. The ESP32-based PowerHub is described as providing a stable and flexible control platform that integrates communication interfaces, modular power input options, and precise monitoring capabilities.

Zorin OS 18 has been released last week at Tuesday, 14th October 2025. This release is special because it comes out coincidentally in the same month Canonical releases Ubuntu 25.10 "Questing Quokka" and Microsoft ends the life of Windows 10. Currently available as Pro, Core and Education choices of edition, it is the successor to OS 17 released two years ago. This GNU/Linux system is suitable for most computer users, organizations, schools and offices. Below you will find the download links. Now, let's download Zorin OS together!

original

Techrights Turns 19 Very Soon

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 25, 2025,

updated Oct 25, 2025



Crossposted from Techrights

Just like we did last year, this year we'll celebrate another joyful anniversary. It falls on a Friday, not this coming Friday but the one a week later (another day, another end of week).

This year's Manchester party for Techrights will be in Lazy Panda, our local favourite. For time, directions and coordination, in case you plan to attend, contact us in IRC. We'll respect the confidentiality of everyone who comes (consistent with the values of Techrights). Let us know if you need any accommodation-related arrangements. █