Download Zorin OS 18 with Mirrors, Torrents and Checksums

Zorin OS 18 has been released last week at Tuesday, 14th October 2025. This release is special because it comes out coincidentally in the same month Canonical releases Ubuntu 25.10 "Questing Quokka" and Microsoft ends the life of Windows 10. Currently available as Pro, Core and Education choices of edition, it is the successor to OS 17 released two years ago. This GNU/Linux system is suitable for most computer users, organizations, schools and offices. Below you will find the download links. Now, let's download Zorin OS together! 

M5Stack PowerHub IoT Development Kit Integrates ESP32-S3 and STM32 Coprocessor

M5Stack has introduced the PowerHub, a compact IoT controller designed for distributed power and device management. The ESP32-based PowerHub is described as providing a stable and flexible control platform that integrates communication interfaces, modular power input options, and precise monitoring capabilities.

Ubuntu 26.04 LTS “Resolute Raccoon” Daily Builds Are Now Available for Download

As expected, the first Ubuntu 26.04 LTS daily builds are based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka”, which arrived earlier this month on October 9th. This means that the Ubuntu 26.04 LTS builds are powered by Linux kernel 6.17 and use the GNOME 49 desktop environment.

What Is Meaningful Connectivity?

In Nepal, a couple of days’ hiking away from the Everest Base Camp, the communities of Khunde and Khumjung were considered connected by normal standards. After all, if people in the villages hiked up a mountain, they could get some reception to send messages. Meanwhile, in the local school’s computer lab, children were learning about the Internet through printouts. 

Techrights Turns 19 Very Soon

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 25, 2025,
updated Oct 25, 2025

The wolf of wall street office party: happy 19th birthday, techies

Just like we did last year, this year we'll celebrate another joyful anniversary. It falls on a Friday, not this coming Friday but the one a week later (another day, another end of week).

This year's Manchester party for Techrights will be in Lazy Panda, our local favourite. For time, directions and coordination, in case you plan to attend, contact us in IRC. We'll respect the confidentiality of everyone who comes (consistent with the values of Techrights). Let us know if you need any accommodation-related arrangements.

KDE Plasma 6.5 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.5 as the latest stable version to this popular desktop environment for Linux-based operating system that brings new features, improvements, and bug fixes.
Modders install Bazzite Linux on Microsoft’s Xbox Ally for a better experience
The Linux community is teaching Microsoft how to make a better Xbox
Fedora Under IBM Permits Slop as Code
AlmaLinux 10.1 Adds Native Btrfs Filesystem Support
The upcoming AlmaLinux 10.1 will introduce native Btrfs support
 
Games: Dispatch, OCCT, Nova Roma, and More
HydraPWK – security-focused Linux distribution
HydraPWK (formerly known as BlackTrack) is an open source Linux distribution based on Debian
Linux Kamarada – Manjaro based distribution
Linux Kamarada is a Linux distribution that, for future releases, will be based on Manjaro
Libpeas and Introspection
One of the unintended side-effects of writing applications using language bindings is that you inherit the dependencies of the binding
Xubuntu 25.10: Best New Features
We outline the list of new features of Xubuntu 25.10 release and additional updates for this version
Austria Says ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to Proprietary and ‘Willkommen’ to Open Source
The Austrian Ministry for Economic Affairs drops foreign clouds for a homegrown Nextcloud and LibreOffice solution
"I ditched Windows and built a Linux laptop in minutes"; "Windows 10 retiring is a great opportunity for Linux"
Kernel: Intel Xe3P and ActiveImage Protector 2022 in Linux
Web Browsers: Curl, Universe Browser, Mozilla, and More
Security Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Games: Godot 3.6.2, Crosswords 0.3.16, and C++ Strategy Game Programming
KDE: Plasma Mobile and Plasma 6.5 Improvements
Open Hardware and Proprietary Things (Gadgets and Beyond)
Latest Announcements From Ubuntu and Rust Pushers Break Ubuntu
Red Hat's Blog Posts and Paid-for Puff Pieces
Hey Hi (AI) Hype IBM Red Hat and Canonical
Games: PAYDAY 2, MicroProse, HELLDIVERS 2, and More
MutantC: An open-source, modular Linux handheld designed to be customizable for various tasks
Android Leftovers
Gboard's latest update removes the period and comma keys on Android
Free and Open Source Software
Stable kernels: Linux 6.17.5, Linux 6.12.55, and Linux 6.6.114
I'm announcing the release of the 6.17.5 kernel
Taking a Spin on Bluefin’s Immutable Linux
At Distro of the Week, we are always focused on our readers
What Happened To Limpopo [original]
Rest in peace my dear Limpopo, you will be missed
Zulip is The Best Open-Source Slack Alternative You Can Install on Your Server
Zulip is the best open-source Slack alternative you can get, and it can be hosted on your own server or use it with a paid plan
New Releases of GNU/Linux Distros: Clonezilla live 3.3.0-33, Exton modified Build 251019, and AnduinOS 1.4
3 new releases
Ultramarine 42 Images, Terra 43, and More!
Ultramarine 42 images and Terra 43 are available now! Ultramarine 43 upgrades are coming your way in a few days.
Mobile Systems: Mobian 13.0 released, GrapheneOS could break Pixel exclusivity in 2026 with major OEM deal
New Release of OpenBSD
Security Leftovers
KDE: Thunderbird on KDE Plasma and KDE Gear 25.12 release schedule
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Tinkercad, ESP32, and More
A Look at Lenspect and Translate Shell for GNU/Linux
Lingmo OS 3.0: Stable and slim macOS clone for old PCs
Lingmo OS is based on Debian 12 "Bookworm", which is considered extremely stable and is also used as a foundation by Q4OS
Pangolin Reverse Proxy Moves to Dual Licensing With New Enterprise Edition
The open-source Pangolin tunneled reverse proxy adopts dual licensing
SuperTuxKart 1.5 Open-Source Kart Racing Game Released with Major Changes
After several years of development, SuperTuxKart 1.5 has been officially released today for this free, open-source, and cross-platform kart racing game, a major update that brings new features and improvements.
Free and Open Source Software
Quirinux – Devuan-based Linux distribution
Quirinux is a Devuan-based Linux distribution designed for the development of animated films
SVG in GTK
GTK has been using SVG for symbolic icons since essentially forever
Links 23/10/2025: LLM 'Hallucinations' (Defects) in Practical Code 'Generation', China Becomes More Economically and Technologically Independent
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
GNU/Linux: Kernel, KDE, EasyOS, and Mobile Systems
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux and FLOSS Weekly
Applications: devise-otp 2.0, Valkey 9.0.0, RustDesk Released 1.4.3, Tinkercad, and More
Programming Leftovers
Ubuntu: Recent Version, Next Version, and Latest From ubuntu.com
Security Leftovers
Red Hat Leftovers
Games: GNOME Crosswords, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, GNU/Linux Outperforms Windows
Android Leftovers
Google Photos brings 3D photo ‘experiences’ to Samsung’s Android XR headset
DietPi 9.18 Adds NanoPi R3S, R76S, and M5 Support
DietPi 9.18 adds support for NanoPi R3S, R76S, and M5
I finally switched to Linux, and these 5 apps made it painless
I recently made the switch from Linux on all my ex-Windows devices
Zorin OS 18 Downloads Skyrocket in the Last 48 Hours
Over 100K users downloaded Zorin OS 18 in 48 hours
VirtualBox 7.2.4 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.18
Oracle released today VirtualBox 7.2.4 as the second maintenance update to the latest VirtualBox 7.2 series for this open-source, free, and cross-platform virtualization solution from Oracle.
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Ubuntu upgrade adventures, a rollercoaster with mostly down
Going from one major release of Ubuntu to another
Games: MARVEL Cosmic Invasion, Kingdoms of the Dump, and Cult of the Lamb DLC Woolhave
Microsoft's Graveley, a Serial Strangler of Women, Pays People on Motorcycle (Dressed Like Hells Angels) to Drive in Heavy Rain From London to My Home's Doorstep [original]
Mentioning someone was in prison for bad things isn't a crime, it's a public service
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications: GNU/Linux on Gadgets and GNU/Linux Inside Android
Linux and GNU/Linux Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Debian Technical Committee overrides systemd change
Debian Policy still cites the FHS, even though the FHS has gone unmaintained for more than a decade
The FSF considers large language models
Nick Clifton asked whether the FSF is working on a new version of the GNU General Public License — a GPLv4 — that takes LLM-generated code into account
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Retro, and Linux
Hardware bits
Recent Videos About GNU/Linux and BSD
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS “Resolute Raccoon” Daily Builds Are Now Available for Download
As of today, October 22nd, 2025, Canonical has published the first working daily build ISO images of the upcoming Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (codename Resolute Raccoon) for early adopters, application developers, and general public testing. Previous daily builds released until today were broken.