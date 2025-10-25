original
Techrights Turns 19 Very Soon
Just like we did last year, this year we'll celebrate another joyful anniversary. It falls on a Friday, not this coming Friday but the one a week later (another day, another end of week).
This year's Manchester party for Techrights will be in Lazy Panda, our local favourite. For time, directions and coordination, in case you plan to attend, contact us in IRC. We'll respect the confidentiality of everyone who comes (consistent with the values of Techrights). Let us know if you need any accommodation-related arrangements. █