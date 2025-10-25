Libpeas and Introspection

news

This made things a bit complicated when GIRepository moved from gobject-introspection-1.0 to girepository-2.0 as we very much want language bindings to move to the new API.

Where this adds great difficulty on maintainers is in projects like Libpeas which provides plug-in capabilities for GTK application developers across multiple programming languages.

In practice this has allowed applications like Gedit, Rhythmbox, and GNOME Builder to be written in C but load plugins from languages such as Python, Lua, JavaScript, Rust, C, C++, Vala, or any other language capable of producing a .so/.dylib/.dll.