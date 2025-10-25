news
"I ditched Windows and built a Linux laptop in minutes"; "Windows 10 retiring is a great opportunity for Linux"
ZDNet ☛ I ditched Windows and built a Linux laptop in minutes - here's how you can, too
There are a growing number of capable, budget-friendly Windows alternatives in 2025, but one of my top recommendations is the Framework Laptop 12, a modular, DIY 2-in-1 you can build yourself, supporting Linux or Windows out of the box.
No matter which OS you choose, Framework 12's modular nature allows for a higher degree of customization than a stock laptop. In addition to the brand's standout colorways, unique build, and good durability, you can pick your own hardware, I/O ports, and even how they're placed on the chassis.
This kind of practical customization is at the heart of Framework's laptop design: challenging the notion that laptops "need" to be built a certain way, and that it's possible -- easy, even -- to shake up the status quo.
Medium ☛ Windows 10 retiring is a great opportunity for Linux — and it’s being wasted
It finally happened, then: Windows 10 — still the second most popular version of Microsoft’s operating systems around the world — is not officially supported anymore, meaning that hundreds of millions of consumers are now using a computer that will be increasingly exposed to all kinds of system-crippling or data-destroying malicious software. Everyone knew that this was a ticking bomb for years, but it happened anyway despite the fact that Windows 11, the successor of Windows 10, managed to surpass it in terms of market share just a few short months ago. It’s the Windows 7 situation all over again, only worse… but that’s Microsoft for you.