"I ditched Windows and built a Linux laptop in minutes"; "Windows 10 retiring is a great opportunity for Linux"

There are a growing number of capable, budget-friendly Windows alternatives in 2025, but one of my top recommendations is the Framework Laptop 12, a modular, DIY 2-in-1 you can build yourself, supporting Linux or Windows out of the box.

No matter which OS you choose, Framework 12's modular nature allows for a higher degree of customization than a stock laptop. In addition to the brand's standout colorways, unique build, and good durability, you can pick your own hardware, I/O ports, and even how they're placed on the chassis.

This kind of practical customization is at the heart of Framework's laptop design: challenging the notion that laptops "need" to be built a certain way, and that it's possible -- easy, even -- to shake up the status quo.