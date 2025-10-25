GNOME Foundation Update and This Week in GNOME

Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from October 17 to October 24.

Travel with all your train information in one place.

Railway version 2.9.0 was released. This release allows you to get notifications about the current status of the trip, including for example when you will need to transition to the next train, when a train is running late, or when a departure platform changes. It also fixes an error with DB not working anymore. We also updated to the GNOME 49 runtime.