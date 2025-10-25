news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Thunderbird ☛ Mozilla Thunderbird: Your Workflow, Supercharged
Extensions make Thunderbird truly yours, moving at your pace and reflecting your priorities. Thunderbird’s flexibility means you can tailor the app to how you actually work. We’ll cover tools for efficiency, consistency, and visibility so every send is faster and better informed, your future self will thank you.
Clippings
We’ve all been there, retyping the same line for the hundredth time and wondering if there’s a better way. Clippings lets you save text once and reuse it anywhere you compose in Thunderbird. You can organize by folders, apply color labels, and search by name with autocomplete, so the right text is always a couple of keystrokes away.
-
It's FOSS ☛ Google's Safe Browsing Flags Open Source Photo App as Dangerous
Automated security system mistook legit Immich instances for phishing.
-
EnterpriseDB Corporation ☛ Transaction Pooling in Postgres with Pgcat
Postgres gives each connecting client its own process called a client backend. And either because of concerns about 1) resource contention or 2) latency or 3) both, we users tend to limit the maximum number of client connections to a few hundred. Then we introduce connection poolers like pgbouncer or pgcat.
These poolers can handle more connections (with lower latency) by transparently multiplexing many client connections onto a single Postgres client backend. But how does this work? And how does it behave?
Let's take a look at pgcat to see.
-
Education
-
Bioconductor ☛ EuroBioC2025 conference recap
The European Bioconductor conference 2025 (EuroBioC2025) took place between September 17 and 19, 2025, and was hosted at the Barcelona Biomedical Research Park (PRBB) in Barcelona by the Department of Medicine and Life Sciences of Universitat Pompeu Fabra (MELIS-UPF)and the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal). The Catalan capital boasts a rich culture, a lively atmosphere, and a blend of art, history, and Mediterranean energy, which made it the perfect backdrop for a relaxing and learning atmosphere for EuroBioC 2025. The conference brought together 170 participants from all over the world to showcase the latest cutting-edge developments on Bioconductor software packages, as well as on broader emerging technologies impacting computational biology.
-
-
GNU Projects
-
GNU ☛ health @ Savannah: GNU Health Hospital Information System 5.0 now available for Raspberry Pi OS
I am happy to announce the release of the GNU Health Hospital Information System 5.0 series image for Raspberry Pi OS (version 6.0).
This image is the latest of our "GNU Health in a Box" project, which provides a is a full Hospital and Laboratory Information System server in Single Board Computers (like the Raspi or Olimex LIME2).
-
-
Standards/Consortia
-
Document Foundation ☛ Make your ODF files accessible: a simple guide for everyone
People without disabilities have no problem viewing documents on a computer screen, but there are people with visual impairments or who are blind who use screen readers and keyboard navigation.
-