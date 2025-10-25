Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Extensions make Thunderbird truly yours, moving at your pace and reflecting your priorities. Thunderbird’s flexibility means you can tailor the app to how you actually work. We’ll cover tools for efficiency, consistency, and visibility so every send is faster and better informed, your future self will thank you.

Clippings

We’ve all been there, retyping the same line for the hundredth time and wondering if there’s a better way. Clippings lets you save text once and reuse it anywhere you compose in Thunderbird. You can organize by folders, apply color labels, and search by name with autocomplete, so the right text is always a couple of keystrokes away.