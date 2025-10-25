news
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Amiga A1200, and More
CNX Software ☛ Firefly EC-AGXOrin – Jetson AGX Orin 64GB Hey Hi (AI) inference system supports up to 8 GMSL2 cameras
Firefly EC-AGXOrin is an NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 64GB-powered Hey Hi (AI) inference system, similar to the AAEON BOXER-8645AI and Vecow RAC-1000 rugged Edge Hey Hi (AI) systems, and designed for edge Hey Hi (AI) applications such as in-vehicle computing, robotic control, machine vision, intelligent video analytics, and mobile robots.
Hackaday ☛ The Great ADS1115 Pricing And Sourcing Mystery
Following up on the recent test of a set of purported ADS1115 ADCs sourced from Amazon [James Bowman] didn’t just test a genuine Ti part, but also dug into some of the questions that came up after the first article. As expected, the AdaFruit board featuring a presumed genuine Ti ADS1115 part performed very well, even performing significantly better on the tested parameters than the datasheet guarantees.
Hackaday ☛ The Isetta TTL Computer Makes Some Noise
Our Hackaday colleague [Bil Herd] is known for being the mind behind the Commodore 128, a machine which famously had both a 6502 and a Z80 processor on board. The idea of a machine which could do the job of both those processors in hardware while containing neither would have blown the mind of any 1980s computer enthusiast, yet that’s exactly what [Roelh]’s Isetta TTL computer does. It’s an extremely clever design whose targeted microcode allows the processor-swap trick, and since he’s brought it from prototype to production and has it running SymbOS since we last saw it, it’s time we gave it another look.
Linux Gizmos ☛ M5Stack PowerHub IoT Development Kit Integrates ESP32-S3 and STM32 Coprocessor
M5Stack has introduced the PowerHub, a compact IoT controller designed for distributed power and device management. The ESP32-based PowerHub is described as providing a stable and flexible control platform that integrates communication interfaces, modular power input options, and precise monitoring capabilities.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Full-size Amiga A1200 retro gaming system comes armed with modern HDMI port, 25 classic games — pre-orders and launch date announced
The A1200 is essentially a Linux single-board computer running emulation, possibly one of the UAE (Ultimate Amiga Emulators) that have been around for decades. What makes The A1200 different from just building your own with a Raspberry Pi is that we get a full-sized recreation of the Amiga 1200, and that includes a working keyboard. The side-loading floppy drive isn't present, and I'll kind of miss the rhythmic "tick, tick, tick" as the drive sits idle. I'm sure someone will hack that feature in.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Play, pedagogy, and real-world impact: What we learned from the AI Quests webinars
Find out how AI Quests can be used to teach 11–14 year olds AI literacy by solving real-world problems.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Sfera Baltic boat gets another Raspberry Pi-based makeover
You may remember this majestic vessel from when we wrote about it in 2021, after it had a Raspberry Pi-based makeover to become a fully automated pleasure craft. Sfera Labs’ Ulde Arcidiaco has now upgraded the 63-year-old Norwegian tug to take advantage of both Raspberry Pi 5 and Compute Module 5. Raspberry Pi Official Magazine caught up with The Baltic in the latest issue, out now.
Linus Åkesson ☛ Front-Panel Booting an ATmega88 Microcontroller
But if you keep tracing this lineage backwards in time, you eventually reach a point of deus-ex-machina: A bootstrap routine that was programmed by hand, by a human being, most likely on the front panel of a minicomputer.
CNX Software ☛ $35 Orange Pi 4 Pro – An Allwinner A733 Edge Hey Hi (AI) SBC with up to 16GB LPDDR5, WiFi 6
Just last week, we wrote about the Orange Pi 6 Plus, a powerful CIX P1 SBC that features up to 64GB LPDDR5 memory. Now, the company has introduced the Orange Pi 4 Pro, an Allwinner A733-based low-cost, low-power SBC, which is very similar to the Radxa Cubie A7A in terms of architecture, Hey Hi (AI) capabilities, and use cases. It supports up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, eMMC modules (16–128 GB), NVMe SSD via an M.2 M-key PCIe 3.0 slot, and microSD storage. Connectivity options include Gigabit Ethernet with PoE, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.4.
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 343: Double Component Abuse, A Tinkercad Twofer, And A Pair Of Rants
This week, Hackaday’s Elliot Williams and Kristina Panos met up across the universe to bring you the latest news, mystery sound, and of course, a big bunch of hacks from the previous seven days or so.