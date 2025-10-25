Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Amiga A1200, and More

Our Hackaday colleague [Bil Herd] is known for being the mind behind the Commodore 128, a machine which famously had both a 6502 and a Z80 processor on board. The idea of a machine which could do the job of both those processors in hardware while containing neither would have blown the mind of any 1980s computer enthusiast, yet that’s exactly what [Roelh]’s Isetta TTL computer does. It’s an extremely clever design whose targeted microcode allows the processor-swap trick, and since he’s brought it from prototype to production and has it running SymbOS since we last saw it, it’s time we gave it another look.