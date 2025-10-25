Tux Machines

9to5Linux

Ubuntu 26.04 LTS “Resolute Raccoon” Daily Builds Are Now Available for Download

As expected, the first Ubuntu 26.04 LTS daily builds are based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka”, which arrived earlier this month on October 9th. This means that the Ubuntu 26.04 LTS builds are powered by Linux kernel 6.17 and use the GNOME 49 desktop environment.

Ubuntu Buzz !

Download Zorin OS 18 with Mirrors, Torrents and Checksums

Zorin OS 18 has been released last week at Tuesday, 14th October 2025. This release is special because it comes out coincidentally in the same month Canonical releases Ubuntu 25.10 "Questing Quokka" and Microsoft ends the life of Windows 10. Currently available as Pro, Core and Education choices of edition, it is the successor to OS 17 released two years ago. This GNU/Linux system is suitable for most computer users, organizations, schools and offices. Below you will find the download links. Now, let's download Zorin OS together! 

LinuxGizmos.com

M5Stack PowerHub IoT Development Kit Integrates ESP32-S3 and STM32 Coprocessor

M5Stack has introduced the PowerHub, a compact IoT controller designed for distributed power and device management. The ESP32-based PowerHub is described as providing a stable and flexible control platform that integrates communication interfaces, modular power input options, and precise monitoring capabilities.

Internet Society

What Is Meaningful Connectivity?

In Nepal, a couple of days’ hiking away from the Everest Base Camp, the communities of Khunde and Khumjung were considered connected by normal standards. After all, if people in the villages hiked up a mountain, they could get some reception to send messages. Meanwhile, in the local school’s computer lab, children were learning about the Internet through printouts. 

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 25, 2025

Pigeon, bird, feed pigeons, winter, care, hand, chick, protection, legs, wintering, pet

Updated This Past Day

  1. [Video] Richard Stallman's Talk in Sweden, Attended by Nearly 700 People, is Now Online
    The Web page is in Swedish, but the talk is in English
  2. Coping With the Site Going More Mainstream
    Fame is no laughing matter
  3. 21 Pages in Less Than 7 Hours is No Joking Matter
    We've become a lot more effective and efficient

    New

  4. The Serial Slopper Starts Up - or Restarts - His Plagiarism Machine (LLMs)
    Serial Sloppers like these don't belong in news sites. That's why he got sacked by BetaNews.
  5. Links 24/10/2025: Esperanto Music History, Anxiety, and New Portals
    Links for the day
  6. Slopwatch: LinuxSecurity.com, Linux Journal, and Pet Slopfarms of Google News
    Why does Google News still advance these fake sites to the top of search results?
  7. Links 24/10/2025: Inequality Grows, Billion-Dollar Scam Center Industry
    Links for the day
  8. Links 24/10/2025: "Independent Media in Cambodia is Collapsing" and Serious F5 Breach
    Links for the day
  9. They Never 'Put Down' Corporations
    There are "pests" that are traded in Wall Street
  10. Correct Information is a Valued Asset in the Age of Slopfarms and Public Relations (PR) or Spin
    Publishing suppressed facts is never easy
  11. The Register MS Continues to Bag Money to Promote a Ponzi Scheme, Even Money From China
    Today in the front page
  12. analytics.usa.gov: The Only Supported Version of Windows (This Past Week) is Only Used by About 13.9% of People in the US, the Home Base of Windows
    Even Vista 7 is still used more
  13. Rust is Very Secure
    If only Rust itself is secure
  14. Who Will be Held Accountable for Breaking Ubuntu by Imposing Rust on Otherwise-Functional Programs, in Effect Replacing GNU With Proprietary Microsoft (GitHub)?
    they're practical people who merely point out that a bunch of buffoons not only ruin Ubuntu but also every future distro based on Ubuntu
  15. Generation Chaff - Phase VIII: In Summary
    Like "Science" with a capital "S", what we see here commercial interests usurping everything
  16. Generation Chaff - Phase VII: Curtailing Alternative Media
    There was always an obligation - a collective duty of sorts - to uphold independent journalism
  17. Generation Chaff - Phase VI: Centralisation of Information (X, Cheetok/Fentanylware)
    Would you trust information when controlled by such people?
  18. Generation Chaff - Phase V: Censorship of Dissent (Painted as Harassment or Terrorism)
    Censorship is all around us now
  19. Generation Chaff - Phase IV: Apps Only Few Companies Decide On
    Tools are being collectively confiscated, under the premise or false prospect of "security"
  20. Generation Chaff - Phase III: Slop and Plagiarism
    A lot of the current so-called 'economy' is built upon false valuations
  21. Generation Chaff - Phase II: "Cloud", Blockchains and Other Hype
    For those of us who turned down those propositions there was a struggle; we needed to justify not having skinnerboxes or "social" accounts in some site run by a private company
  22. Generation Chaff - Phase I: Social Control Media
    IRC predates the Web
  23. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  24. IRC Proceedings: Thursday, October 23, 2025
    IRC logs for Thursday, October 23, 2025
  25. More Clues Shed on Collapse of Microsoft XBox
    XBox is basically circling down the drain as Microsoft implements 2-3 waves of layoffs each month
  26. 'Vibe Coding' Doesn't Work
    In a lot of ways, so-called 'Vibe Coding' is already considered vapourware or a passing fad promoted in the media by managers who try to justify mass layoffs, especially ridding companies of "very expensive" software engineers
  27. Links 24/10/2025: Microsoft's Killing of XBox Connected to Revenue/Profit Problems, "How Elon Musk Ruined Twitter"
    Links for the day
  28. Gemini Links 24/10/2025: 86,400 Seconds and "Society's Task"
    Links for the day
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Friday contains all the text.

Modders install Bazzite Linux on Microsoft’s Xbox Ally for a better experience
The Linux community is teaching Microsoft how to make a better Xbox
Fedora Under IBM Permits Slop as Code
bad idea
KDE Plasma 6.5 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.5 as the latest stable version to this popular desktop environment for Linux-based operating system that brings new features, improvements, and bug fixes.
AlmaLinux 10.1 Adds Native Btrfs Filesystem Support
The upcoming AlmaLinux 10.1 will introduce native Btrfs support
MutantC: An open-source, modular Linux handheld designed to be customizable for various tasks
MutantC: An open-source, modular Linux handheld designed to be customizable for various tasks
 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.17.5, Linux 6.12.55, and Linux 6.6.114
I'm announcing the release of the 6.17.5 kernel
Taking a Spin on Bluefin’s Immutable Linux
At Distro of the Week, we are always focused on our readers
What Happened To Limpopo [original]
Rest in peace my dear Limpopo, you will be missed
Zulip is The Best Open-Source Slack Alternative You Can Install on Your Server
Zulip is the best open-source Slack alternative you can get, and it can be hosted on your own server or use it with a paid plan
New Releases of GNU/Linux Distros: Clonezilla live 3.3.0-33, Exton modified Build 251019, and AnduinOS 1.4
3 new releases
Ultramarine 42 Images, Terra 43, and More!
Ultramarine 42 images and Terra 43 are available now! Ultramarine 43 upgrades are coming your way in a few days.
Mobile Systems: Mobian 13.0 released, GrapheneOS could break Pixel exclusivity in 2026 with major OEM deal
mobile platforms in the news
New Release of OpenBSD
new OpenBSD
KDE: Thunderbird on KDE Plasma and KDE Gear 25.12 release schedule
a pair of KDE posts
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Tinkercad, ESP32, and More
hardware picks
A Look at Lenspect and Translate Shell for GNU/Linux
software picks
Lingmo OS 3.0: Stable and slim macOS clone for old PCs
Lingmo OS is based on Debian 12 "Bookworm", which is considered extremely stable and is also used as a foundation by Q4OS
Pangolin Reverse Proxy Moves to Dual Licensing With New Enterprise Edition
The open-source Pangolin tunneled reverse proxy adopts dual licensing
SuperTuxKart 1.5 Open-Source Kart Racing Game Released with Major Changes
After several years of development, SuperTuxKart 1.5 has been officially released today for this free, open-source, and cross-platform kart racing game, a major update that brings new features and improvements.
Quirinux – Devuan-based Linux distribution
Quirinux is a Devuan-based Linux distribution designed for the development of animated films
SVG in GTK
GTK has been using SVG for symbolic icons since essentially forever
Links 23/10/2025: LLM 'Hallucinations' (Defects) in Practical Code 'Generation', China Becomes More Economically and Technologically Independent
Links for the day
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux and FLOSS Weekly
2 episodes
Applications: devise-otp 2.0, Valkey 9.0.0, RustDesk Released 1.4.3, Tinkercad, and More
Application releases and more
Ubuntu: Recent Version, Next Version, and Latest From ubuntu.com
ubuntu.com and more
Games: GNOME Crosswords, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, GNU/Linux Outperforms Windows
GNU/Linux centric gaming news
Android Leftovers
Google Photos brings 3D photo ‘experiences’ to Samsung’s Android XR headset
DietPi 9.18 Adds NanoPi R3S, R76S, and M5 Support
DietPi 9.18 adds support for NanoPi R3S, R76S, and M5
I finally switched to Linux, and these 5 apps made it painless
I recently made the switch from Linux on all my ex-Windows devices
Zorin OS 18 Downloads Skyrocket in the Last 48 Hours
Over 100K users downloaded Zorin OS 18 in 48 hours
VirtualBox 7.2.4 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.18
Oracle released today VirtualBox 7.2.4 as the second maintenance update to the latest VirtualBox 7.2 series for this open-source, free, and cross-platform virtualization solution from Oracle.
Ubuntu upgrade adventures, a rollercoaster with mostly down
Going from one major release of Ubuntu to another
Games: MARVEL Cosmic Invasion, Kingdoms of the Dump, and Cult of the Lamb DLC Woolhave
gaming picks
Microsoft's Graveley, a Serial Strangler of Women, Pays People on Motorcycle (Dressed Like Hells Angels) to Drive in Heavy Rain From London to My Home's Doorstep [original]
Mentioning someone was in prison for bad things isn't a crime, it's a public service
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications: GNU/Linux on Gadgets and GNU/Linux Inside Android
some mobile picks
Debian Technical Committee overrides systemd change
Debian Policy still cites the FHS, even though the FHS has gone unmaintained for more than a decade
The FSF considers large language models
Nick Clifton asked whether the FSF is working on a new version of the GNU General Public License — a GPLv4 — that takes LLM-generated code into account
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Retro, and Linux
Hardware bits
Recent Videos About GNU/Linux and BSD
Via Invidious
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS “Resolute Raccoon” Daily Builds Are Now Available for Download
As of today, October 22nd, 2025, Canonical has published the first working daily build ISO images of the upcoming Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (codename Resolute Raccoon) for early adopters, application developers, and general public testing. Previous daily builds released until today were broken.