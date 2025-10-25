news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 25, 2025



Quoting: I tried switching to open-source software for everything but hit a wall I didn’t expect —

I believe open source is the way to go. It takes control from big tech and puts it back in your hands. From building my sync system without Google Drive or OneDrive to replacing Google services with open source alternatives, I've consciously made a shift to using open source.

The more open source I go, the more I experience control, transparency, and freedom. However, going fully open source is a different challenge.

However, I hit a wall that exposed how daunting this undertaking was. I'm not talking about the general issues in the open-source space—lack of user-friendliness, poor documentation, and inconsistent maintenance or development. I'm referring to the personal challenges and bottlenecks of completely going open-source.