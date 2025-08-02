Debian is Deleting Its Own History

I think that's a mistake, honestly. Trying to trawl through the mailing list for issues is harder, and reaping the archives contributes to link rot. I discovered this because a link from a search engine 404'ed when trying to go to a DWN that has been axed. That's a bad experience for users and doesn't help people.

By all means, only show X number of new posts on the main page, but the actual issues should still be on the web and not just buried in the mailing list archives.