This Week in GNOME: #210 Periodic Updates

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 02, 2025



Quoting: #210 Periodic Updates —

last cycle, libadwaita gained a way to query the system document font, even though it was same as the UI font. This cycle it has been made larger (12pt instead of 11pt) and we have a new .document style class that makes the specified widget use it (as well as increases line height) - intended to be used for the app content such as messages in a chat client.

Meanwhile, the formerly useless .body style class also features increased line height now (along with .caption) and can be used to make labels such as UI descriptions more legible compared to default styles. Some examples of where it’s already used:

Dialog body text Preferences group description Status page description What’s new, legal and troubleshooting sections in about dialogs