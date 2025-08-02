news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 02, 2025



I replaced default Linux commands with these 5 alternatives, and I should have sooner

Linux has always been great at holding onto its roots. A lot of the commands from the original Unix days still work just fine today. But just because they still work doesn’t mean they’re the best option anymore. Open source is moving fast and there are newer commands out there that just feel better to use.

I’ve been on a bit of a cleanup spree, trying to make my setup faster and easier to work with. I swapped out a few of the usual Linux commands for newer ones and, honestly, I should’ve done it way earlier.