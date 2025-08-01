news
Testing KDE Linux
OMG! Linux ☛ KDE Linux: Help Test the Official Linux Distribution - OMG! Linux
The KDE project is building its own immutable Linux distribution called KDE Linux, and testing builds are available for download. The distro gives you a new way to experience the Plasma desktop, directly from the people making it, free from third-party modifications.
KDE ☛ KDE Linux - KDE Community Wiki
KDE Linux is currently in "pre-alpha", working towards a public release of the Testing Edition. You can follow the progress of the alpha release here.
The Testing Edition provides built-from-git-master versions of Plasma, KWin, and KDE apps. Getting apps from Flathub works. Developing KDE and 3rd-party software works. System Updating using Discover and the command-line works. System rollbacks work. General "daily driving" should be usable for adventurous people.