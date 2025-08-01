Testing KDE Linux

KDE Linux is currently in "pre-alpha", working towards a public release of the Testing Edition. You can follow the progress of the alpha release here.

The Testing Edition provides built-from-git-master versions of Plasma, KWin, and KDE apps. Getting apps from Flathub works. Developing KDE and 3rd-party software works. System Updating using Discover and the command-line works. System rollbacks work. General "daily driving" should be usable for adventurous people.