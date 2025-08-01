news
Web Browsers/Web Servers and RSS Feeds
Daniel Stenberg ☛ option parsing in curl
We have always had a custom command line option parser in curl. It is fast and uncomplicated and gives us the perfect mix of flexibility and function. It also saves us from importing or using code with another license.
In one aspect it has behaved slightly different than many other command line parsers: the way it accepts arguments to long options.
Vincent Lammens ☛ Caching with Apache and mod_cache
One of the simplest ways to improve the performance of a busy website is to add caching. There are many ways you can do this: you can cache objects in code (with memcached or redis) or you can cache responses with varnish, nginx or in my case with Apache. I picked mod_cache because I'm using the Apache webserver and didn't want to add too much extra configuration.
Joel Chrono ☛ Using FreshRSS User Queries to keep up with your websites!
I love using RSS to keep up with the bloggers out there! and I follow a lot of writers that share stuff in their websites quite regularly, but sometimes it can be a bit of a pain.
This is the case with Week Notes. I love them! And I follow a lot of people writing them consistently, some just call them “Week Notes”, some go for “Weekly Rewind” and I’m sure there are some people out there doing their own thing, such as how I recently went for titling them differently and just adding the week number at the end.
Molly White ☛ Curate your own newspaper with RSS
Many, if not most, websites publish an RSS feed.e Whereas you can only follow a Twitter user on Twitter or a Substack writer in the Substack app, you can follow any website with an RSS feed in a feed reader. When you open it, all your reading is neatly waiting for you in one place, like a morning newspaper. And RSS is more of a one-way street from a privacy perspective,f pushing writing out to you with less of your data flowing back to the publisher.
I’ve been heavily using RSS for over a decade, and it’s a travesty more people aren’t familiar with it. Here’s how to join me in the brave new (old) world of RSS: [...]