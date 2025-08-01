news
Debugging Postgres Errors and CloudNativePG Releases
EnterpriseDB Corporation ☛ Debugging Postgres Errors with Stack Traces
This is not the type of ERROR we'd normally attempt to debug but it's simple and my goal is to demonstrate the process.
PostgreSQL ☛ CloudNativePG 1.26.1, 1.25.3 and 1.27.0-rc1 Released!
The CloudNativePG Community is excited to announce the release of CloudNativePG Operator versions 1.26.1 and 1.25.3—important maintenance updates focused on bug fixes and stability enhancements to keep your PostgreSQL clusters running smoothly in production.