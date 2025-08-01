news
Security Leftovers
LWN ☛ Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (firefox, java-21-openjdk, kernel, thunderbird, and unbound), Debian (chromium and systemd), Fedora (libtiff), Oracle (java-21-openjdk, libtpms, nodejs:22, redis:7, thunderbird, and unbound), Red Hat (firefox, redis, and thunderbird), SUSE (apache2, cdi-apiserver-container, cdi-cloner-container, cdi- controller-container, cdi-importer-container, cdi-operator-container, cdi- uploadproxy-container, cdi-uploadserver-container, cont, java-11-openjdk, kubevirt, virt-api-container, virt-controller-container, virt-exportproxy-container, virt-exportserver-container, virt-handler-container, virt-launcher-container, virt-libguestf, libarchive, nvidia-open-driver-G06-signed, redis, and rmt-server), and Ubuntu (linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-5.15, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-5.15, linux-gke, linux-gkeop, linux-hwe-5.15, linux-ibm, linux-ibm-5.15, linux-intel-iotg, linux-intel-iotg-5.15, linux-kvm, linux-lowlatency, linux-lowlatency-hwe-5.15, linux-nvidia, linux-nvidia-tegra, linux-nvidia-tegra-5.15, linux-nvidia-tegra-igx, linux-oracle, linux-oracle-5.15, linux-xilinx-zynqmp, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-6.14, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-6.14, linux-hwe-6.14, linux-oem-6.14, linux-raspi, linux-realtime, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-6.8, linux-gcp, linux-gke, linux-gkeop, linux-hwe-6.8, linux-ibm, linux-nvidia, linux-nvidia-6.8, linux-nvidia-lowlatency, linux-oem-6.8, linux-oracle, linux, linux-aws, linux-kvm, linux-aws, linux-lts-xenial, linux-aws-fips, linux-fips, linux-gcp-fips, linux-azure, linux-fips, linux-intel-iot-realtime, linux-realtime, linux-oracle, linux-oracle-6.8, linux-realtime, and sqlite3).
Trail of Bits ☛ Hijacking multi-agent systems in your PajaMAS
We’re releasing pajaMAS: a curated set of MAS hijacking demos that illustrate important principles of MAS security.
SANS ☛ Scattered Spider Related Domain Names, (Thu, Jul 31st)
This week, CISA updated its advisory on Scattered Spider. Scattered Spider is a threat actor using social engineering tricks to access target networks.
Security Week ☛ Open Source CISA Tool Helps Defenders With Hacker Containment, Eviction
The tool includes resources to help organizations during the containment and eviction stages of incident response.
NVISO Labs ☛ Stop Hardcoding Passwords
From leaked Git repos to reverse-engineered binaries, static passwords are easy targets. They also make rotation and access control almost impossible.