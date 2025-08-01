news
Open Hardware/Modding: DIY, Raspberry Pi, and More
Hackaday ☛ DIY MP3 Player Inspired By The IPod
These days, the personal MP3 player has been largely replaced by the the smartphone. However, [Justinas Petkauskas] still appreciates the iPod for its tactility and portability, and wanted to bring that vibe back. Enter JPL.mp3
Hackaday ☛ 2025 One Hertz Challenge: 4-Function Frequency Counter
Frequency! It’s an important thing to measure, which is why [Jacques Pelletier] built a frequency counter some time ago. The four-function unit is humble, capable, and also an entry into our 2025 One Hertz Challenge!
Hackaday ☛ 2025 One Hertz Challenge: Op-Amp Madness
Sometimes, there are too many choices in this world. My benchtop function generator can output a sine, square, or saw wave anywhere from 0.01 Hz up to 60 MHz? Way too many choices. At least, that’s what we suspect [Phil Weasel] was thinking when he built this Analog 1 Hz Sinewave Generator.
Hackaday ☛ Raspberry Pi RP2350 A4 Stepping Addresses E9 Current Leakage Bug
When Raspberry Pi’s new RP2350 MCU was released in 2024, it had a slight issue in that its GPIO pins would leak a significant amount of current when a pin is configured as input with the input buffer enabled. Known as erratum 9 (E9), it has now been addressed per the July 29 Product Change Note from Raspberry Pi for the A4 stepping along with a host of other hardware and software issues.
CNX Software ☛ Seeed Studio XIAO nRF54L15 USB-C boards support Matter, Thread, Zigbee, and Amazon Sidewalk
Seeed Studio recently introduced the XIAO nRF54L15 series, which includes the XIAO nRF54L15 and XIAO nRF54L15 Sense USB-C development boards. Built around Nordic’s 128MHz nRF54L15 Cortex-M33 wireless SoC with 1.5MB NVM, 256KB RAM, these modules are suitable for wearables, smart home, IIoT sensors, and low-power wireless devices. Both boards support BLE 6.0, Matter, Thread, Zigbee, Amazon Sidewalk, and proprietary 2.4 GHz protocols.
CNX Software ☛ Raspberry Pi CM5-powered SPR “Secure Programmable Router” offers dual Ethernet and Wi-Fi 6 3×3 MIMO
Supernetworks’ “Secure Programmable Router” (SPR) is a Raspberry Pi CM5-based router featuring 2.5GbE, Gigabit Ethernet, and Wi-Fi 6 3×3 MIMO, advertised as an open-source, secure, user-friendly WiFi router for home users. The router ships with a Compute Module 5 equipped with 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC flash, and WiFi 5 + Bluetooth 5.0 by default, but adds WiFi 6 through a MediaTek MT7916 chipset. It also comes with two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, and supports either USB PD or PoE+ power input.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Adapting our computing curriculum resources for Odisha — the journey so far
Explore how tailored computing lessons and teacher training are improving learning outcomes in Odisha schools.
Linux Gizmos ☛ ESP32-P4-WIFI6 Development Board with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 Support
Waveshare has introduced the ESP32-P4-WIFI6, a multimedia development board built around the ESP32-P4 with an integrated ESP32-C6 module. The design supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5/BLE, offering a wide set of human–machine interaction interfaces and hardware expansion capabilities.
Robotic Systems LLC ☛ Improved hall effect encoder performance
Most encoders used for positioning of motors, like the onboard on-axis magnetic encoder included with all moteus controllers, have a relatively high resolution compared to the range of motion. For instance, the AS5047P used on moteus-c1, has 16384 possible reported counts for a single revolution (although practical accuracy is less than this). Capacitive, off axis magnetic, or inductive encoders similarly typically produce thousands to millions of counts for a single revolution of a shaft.
[Repeat] Atlantic Council ☛ The journey of reprogrammable semiconductors through their supply chain
Field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) are a critical but often overlooked component of the semiconductor industry. This interactive graphic and the full report examine the highly concentrated and globalized FPGA supply chain, highlighting key vulnerabilities and strategic chokepoints.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Embedded MIDI synthesiser on Raspberry Pi
Although it’s often considered to be a quaint, old-fashioned instrument in large parts of Europe and North America, the accordion is more popular than you may think. As well as playing a significant role in traditional, folk and ethnic music, it’s used to produce jazz, pop and classical tunes. It’s also of great cultural importance and a great symbol of musical expression.
CNX Software ☛ Neuro PlayGround Lite – A multichannel wireless bio-signal capture board for HCI & BCI projects (Crowdfunding)
Neuro PlayGround Lite, or NPG Lite for short, is an ESP32-C6-powered multichannel wireless bio-signal capture board designed for HCI (Human-Computer Interface) and BCI (Brain Computer Interface) projects and applications. It can capture Electrocardiography (ECG), Electromyography (EMG), Electrooculography (EOG), or Electroencephalography (EEG) signals, and the ESP32-C6-MINI-1 module used in the design supports 2.4 GHz WiFi 6, Bluetooth LE, Zigbee, and Thread for mesh networking.
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
Chris ☛ Android Unexpected Keyboard Review
tl;dr: If you are looking for a virtual qwerty keyboard for your Android, use Unexpected Keyboard. It’s really good as long as you don’t rely on autocorrect to type.
