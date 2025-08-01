A ternary or conditional operator is an operator which behaves like an if statement, with a condition and two possible values. In many other programming languages, the ternary operator is indicated using the ?: syntax. In Delphi, we want to preserve as much as possible a familiar and Pascal-oriented syntax, so we decided to use the if symbol as an operator. In other words, if can now be used to indicate a statement or an operator, depending on the position in the source code.

This is an example of a simple assignment expression in two versions, the first based on a traditional if statement and the second on an if operator: [...]