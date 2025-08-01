Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

This post is going to assume you are at least a beginner to intermediate in Elixir.

Starting from scratch with an empty Elixir project, we will build a basic personal website and blog. We’ll add each dependency as we need them and integrate them. We’ll be using well known libraries, and I think we’ll be surprised by how far we get by just following our intuition!

So let’s begin with the most basic elixir project: [...]