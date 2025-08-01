news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Ruben Schade ☛ Homelabs and hyperscalers
Last week someone posted on Mastodon that their hyperscaler of choice didn’t deserve the ire directed at them for selling customer data, and that their security was better than anything a naive self-hoster could achieve. Mastodon’s search is broken by design, and I think I ended up blocking the OP for other reasons, so I’m not in a hurry to link to them here. But their idea was worth interrogating.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Mozilla
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
Fly ☛ Crafting your own Static Site Generator using Phoenix · The Phoenix Files
This post is going to assume you are at least a beginner to intermediate in Elixir.
Starting from scratch with an empty Elixir project, we will build a basic personal website and blog. We’ll add each dependency as we need them and integrate them. We’ll be using well known libraries, and I think we’ll be surprised by how far we get by just following our intuition!
So let’s begin with the most basic elixir project: [...]
GNU Projects