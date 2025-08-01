GNU/Linux Leftovers

First, I need to tell you that I’m new to the Hey Hi (AI) Somnium series. This is the second entry, while there were already additional DLC stories after the first episode. So I start with a disadvantage. But… I am very familiar with the Zero Escape games from the same author, and this is very much in the same vein. If you know none of those, the simplest way to explain the genre is… a mix of visual novel, puzzles, and a captivating story with cliffhangers. When I say puzzles, in this episode most of them are about escaping rooms in which you are trapped in. More on that later.