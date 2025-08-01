news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Applications
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Shotcut 25.07 Released with Outline video filter, GGML Downloader
After few weeks of Beta and RC testing, Shotcut video editor finally announced the release of 25.07 few days ago. The new release introduced “System Fusion” theme that combines the operating system palette with the monochrome, symbolic icons of the Fusion themes. It also improved the “System” theme with better looking on macOS dark mode.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ FFmpeg 8.0 Expected to Be Available in Next Weeks in August
FFmpeg, the popular free open-source multi-media library, is going to release the new major 8.0 version in next few weeks in August.
Games
Boiling Steam ☛ No Sleep For Kaname Date: Review
First, I need to tell you that I’m new to the Hey Hi (AI) Somnium series. This is the second entry, while there were already additional DLC stories after the first episode. So I start with a disadvantage. But… I am very familiar with the Zero Escape games from the same author, and this is very much in the same vein. If you know none of those, the simplest way to explain the genre is… a mix of visual novel, puzzles, and a captivating story with cliffhangers. When I say puzzles, in this episode most of them are about escaping rooms in which you are trapped in. More on that later.
Distributions and Operating Systems
BSD
Undeadly ☛ Call for testing: Improved 802.11g AP compatibility check
The WiFI 802.11 standards are a gnarly lot, and checking for compatibility of the various sub-specifications has been known to drive even seasoned OpenBSD developers to the brink of distraction.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
OpenSUSE ☛ Tumbleweed Monthly Update - July 2025
Several software packages were updated in openSUSE Tumbleweed during July that brought a large amount of enhancements, new features and critical security fixes across a wide range of components.
Debian Family
Guido Günther: Free Software Activities July 2025
Another short status update of what happened on my side last month - a lot shorter than usual due to real life events (that will also affect August) but there was some progress on stevia and it landed in Debian too now.
