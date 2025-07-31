news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 31, 2025



Quoting: Ubuntu 25.10 Snapshot 3 is Available to Download - OMG! Ubuntu —

Ubuntu’s new monthly snapshot releases are images produced by a new automated build and testing process Canonical’s engineers are working on. The aim is to to create a pipeline that needs ‘little to no human intervention’ and creates ISOs faster and more reliably.

These monthly snapshots are not in any sense ‘stable’ or ‘production ready’. They are not alpha or beta builds, and no more reliable than a daily build. For the avoidance of doubt, they’re not rolling releases, either.

Canonical developer Utkarsh Gupta frames it on Ubuntu Devel mailing list “…these aren’t production ready and should be seen as “throwaway artifacts” for now”.

In a sense, Ubuntu monthly snapshots are as much about letting distro’s engineer stress-test, assess and continually address issues in their new automated image building process as much as they about making snapshots for testing.

Not that real world feedback on those builds isn’t important, of course.