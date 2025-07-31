news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 31, 2025



The 4 Best Android Phone Brands for Linux Lovers

There are no shortage of free and open source phone operating systems out there, but most of them are custom ROMs that you need to install yourself. The process is highly technical, and even as someone who has done it many times myself, I find it both tedious and a bit terrifying. One mistake, and your phone becomes a brick. There's a reason fewer of us are into Android modding these days.

Murena is one of the few ways you can buy a phone running a free and open source OS out of the box. The company sells handsets running /e/, a fork of LineageOS focused on privacy and trying not to leak any data to Google. That’s not to say that everything that ships in the phone is fully open. Some apps and bits of firmware are proprietary. These devices aren’t getting a Free Software Foundation recommendation any time soon, but they’re as close as you’re going to get in the Android world without taking matters into your own hands.

Murena is also the only official way to buy the Fairphone 6 in the US. That’s really repairable hardware that fits the Linux ethos rather well compared to other Android phones.