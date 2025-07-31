news
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
-
Bandit - find security issues in Python code - LinuxLinks
Bandit is a tool designed to find common security issues in Python code. To do this Bandit processes each file, builds an AST from it, and runs appropriate plugins against the AST nodes. Once Bandit has finished scanning all the files it generates a report.
Bandit was originally developed within the OpenStack Security Project and later rehomed to PyCQA.
This is free and open source software.
Firefly AIBOX-3588S Embedded Fanless PC: Power Consumption - LinuxLinks
This is a multi-part blog looking at the Firefly AIBOX-3588S Mini PC running Linux. This embedded fanless ARM-based computer sports an 8 core Rockchip RK3588S CPU with a maximum clock speed of 2.4GHz. It has an integrated ARM Mali-G10 MP4 quad-core GPU and a built-in AI accelerator NPU providing 6 TOPS of computing power. I’m using the Mini PC with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 32GB eMMC. This configuration is available on Firefly’s website for $299. This is not an affiliate link.
The AIBOX-3588S comes with Debian 12 (codename Bookworm). It’s designed for AI including private AI model deployment, edge computing, data security, smart surveillance, and more. With regard to AI, you can deploy large-scale Transformer-based models and other large language models. There’s also support for RKNN model import/export together with support for various deep learning frameworks including TensorFlow, PyTorch and Caffe. The machine also provides 8k video decoding/video encoding.
codename goose - AI agent - LinuxLinks
Whether you’re prototyping an idea, refining existing code, or managing intricate engineering pipelines, goose adapts to your workflow and executes tasks with precision.
Designed for maximum flexibility, goose works with any LLM and supports multi-model configuration to optimize performance and cost, seamlessly integrates with MCP servers, and is available as both a desktop app as well as CLI – making it the ultimate AI assistant for developers who want to move faster and focus on innovation.
This is free and open source software.
YALA - Yet Another Linter Aggregator - LinuxLinks
YALA combines many linters to improve the quality of your code.
This is free and open source software.