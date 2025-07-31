Performing all sorts of small tasks and automations with shell scripts is a superpower for software developers, IT admins and other people working with computers.

I’ve been writing bash scripts for 15+ years to solve my problems but no matter how much I studied and practiced the craft, I always felt insecure about my scripts, felt they were error-prone and had to do a lot of manual testing to get them right.

With a few new additions to Python language and its tool ecosystem, it’s now better equipped for writing self-contained small scripts to replace shell scripts.