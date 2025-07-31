news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows
The Ask Noah Show ☛ Ask Noah Show: Ask Noah Show 353
1 hr 5 mins 58 secs
Kernel Space
Lars Wikman ☛ 500 virtual Linux devices on ARM 64
You will note that this post claims 500 virtual devices and you might think “that is not a lot” and you’d be right. Each device being single-core it shakes out to every device getting about 1.2GHz to play with. They should not need that much. I very much hope that a later post about this project will have a much higher number. But we are getting ahead of ourselves, we are not there yet.
Applications
Sparky GNU/Linux ☛ Forkgram
There is a new application available for Sparkers: Forkgram What is Forkgram? Forkgram is the fork of the official Telegram Desktop application. This fork does not fundamentally change the official client and adds only some useful small features.
Unicorn Media ☛ Don’t Struggle with Flatpaks—Warehouse Gives Easy Control on Any Distro
If you're not using one of the many GNU/Linux distro's that come with Flatpak management already built in, Warehouse is here to help.
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
Undeadly ☛ Classic CDE (Common Desktop Environment) coming to OpenBSD
Much longed for by some, remembered as a quaint memory by other greybeards, the classic Common Desktop Environment (CDE) is being added to the ports collection.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Barry Kauler ☛ Easy Excalibur 6.119 V7-beta6
Another one! Download:
https://distro.ibiblio.org/easyos/amd64/releases/excalibur/2025/6.119/
Feedback welcome: [...]
Debian Family
Debian ☛ Bits from Debian: New Debian Developers and Maintainers (May and June 2025)
The following contributors got their Debian Developer accounts [...]
