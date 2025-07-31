news
News From FSF and GNU Projects
-
FSF
-
FSF ☛ FSF Blogs: Can you help us with the GNU Press shop on August 11?
We're still looking for volunteers to help us with packing and mailing GNU Press shop orders on August 1 and 11, 2025.
-
FSF ☛ FSF Blogs: Meet Miles Wilson, the FSF's summer 2025 campaigns intern
null
-
FSF ☛ FSF News: Job opportunity: Operations assistant at the Free Software Foundation (part-time)
The Free Software Foundation (FSF), a Massachusetts 501(c)(3) charity with a worldwide mission to protect computer user freedom, seeks a motivated and talented Boston-based individual to be our operations assistant.
-
FSF ☛ FSF News: Job opportunity: Deputy director at the Free Software Foundation (part-time exempt)
The Free Software Foundation (FSF), a Massachusetts-based 501(c)(3) charity with a worldwide mission to protect computer user freedom, seeks a motivated and talented individual in the Boston area to be our deputy director.
-
-
GNU Projects
-
GNU ☛ cflow @ Savannah: GNU cflow version 1.8
GNU cflow version 1.8 is available for download.
-
GNU ☛ gdbm @ Savannah: GDBM version 1.26
GDBM version 1.26 is available for download. This release fixes the following bugs: [...]
-
GNU ☛ mailutils @ Savannah: GNU mailutils version 3.20
GNU mailutils version 3.20 is available for download. New in this version:
Movemail synchronization modeSetting synchronization mode allows the user to keep messages in remote source mailbox, while downloading only recently received messages. The mode is defined via the --sync command line option or sync configuration statement. Allowed values are uidnext, uidl, and all. When set to uidnext, movemail uses the combination of uidvalidity/uidnext values. This is useful mainly if the source mailbox is accessed via IMAP4 protocol. When using this method, movemail stores session metadata in files in the directory ~/.movemail.sync. The directory location can be changed using the --sync-dir option or sync-dir configuration statement.
-