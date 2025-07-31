news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
University of Toronto ☛ A change in how Exim's ${run ...} string expansion operator does quoting
The Exim mail server has, among other features, a string expansion language with quite a number of expansion operators. One of those expansion operators is '${run}', which 'expands' by running a command and substituting in its output. As is commonly the case, ${run} is given the command to run and all of its command line arguments as a single string, without any explicit splitting into separate arguments: [...]
Libre Arts ☛ LibreArts Weekly recap — 27 July 2025
Week highlights: new releases of Shotcut and Qtractor, the Blender team starts working on an iPad port.
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
Bitdefender ☛ 200,000 WordPress websites at risk of being hijacked due to vulnerable Post SMTP plugin
The Post SMTP plugin is an add-on used by approximately 400,000 WordPress-powered websites to improve the reliability and security of their email delivery. The plugin has proven popular in part because of its marketing that presents it as a more reliable and full-featured replacement to the default email functionality built into WordPress.
Standards/Consortia
Michael Burkhardt ☛ How I Chose My New Call Sign
After nearly 28 years as W8MHB, I decided recently to apply for a new vanity call sign. Some would say I was crazy for doing so. I thought so myself at times. But I’m at a point in my life where I’m ready to embrace some changes. Besides, nothing is really permanent.
[Old] Graydon2 ☛ graydon2 | always bet on text
Text is the oldest and most stable communication technology (assuming we treat speech/signing as natural phenomenon -- there are no human societies without it -- whereas textual capability has to be transmitted, taught, acquired) and it's incredibly durable. We can read texts from five thousand years ago, almost the moment they started being produced. It's (literally) "rock solid" -- you can readily inscribe it in granite that will likely outlast the human species.
