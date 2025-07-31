Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

Tux Machines

ESP32-P4-WIFI6 Development Board with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 Support

Waveshare has introduced the ESP32-P4-WIFI6, a multimedia development board built around the ESP32-P4 with an integrated ESP32-C6 module. The design supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5/BLE, offering a wide set of human–machine interaction interfaces and hardware expansion capabilities.

Banana Pi BPI-R4 Lite Released with MediaTek MT7987A and Wi-Fi 7 Support

The Banana Pi team has launched the BPI-R4 Lite, a smart router board powered by the MediaTek MT7987A processor. It supports Wi-Fi 7 and offers multiple high-speed interfaces, targeting applications such as internet service routers, wireless repeaters, home gateways, NAS devices, and 4G or 5G connectivity.

DietPi July 2025 Update Adds Orange Pi 3 Support and Prepares for Debian Trixie

The July 2025 release of DietPi v9.15 introduces support for the Orange Pi 3 non-LTS, provides its own updated Unbound packages, and includes a script to upgrade Bookworm systems to Debian Trixie, the upcoming Debian release scheduled for August 9th. Alongside these highlights, the update delivers refinements to DietPi tools, networking improvements, and several bug fixes.

Banana Pi BPI-F4 with Sunplus SP7350 SoC Launched for Edge Smart Applications

Banana Pi has introduced the BPI-F4, an industrial control board built around the Sunplus SP7350 System-on-Chip. The platform consists of a core board and a compatible carrier board that provides access to peripherals including a 1 GbE port, seven PCB terminal blocks, and a MIPI camera FFC connector.

How To Install Tux Math Game on Ubuntu 24.04

Tux Math (or Tux, of Math Command) is a free software education game designed for kids to learn mathematics by playing. This game is one of Tux4Kids Project applications beside Tux Typing and Tux Paint a free software project to create educational applications. You can play this amazing game with kids or if you are a teacher, with your students too. Now let's try it out!

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 15.0a1

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Arch Linux Installer Gets U2F Authentication and Bluetooth Support

New features in the Archinstall 3.0.9 Arch Linux installer release include an interface to change LUKS iteration time, Bluetooth support allowing you to set up a Bluetooth connection during installation, support for U2F authentication, and a --skip-boot option to allow you to bypass the installation of a bootloader.

Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 31, 2025

Best Linux Laptop of 2025? TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 15 (Gen10) Launches
TUXEDO Computers specializes in Linux-focused laptops and desktops
I've tested numerous Linux desktop environments, and these 5 are my favorites
I started my Linux journey with Raspberry Pi OS
Ubuntu 25.10 Offers Improved Disk Encryption Using TPM
Ubuntu 25.10 will make it easier to use hardware-backed full-disk encryption (FDE) integrated with a Trusted Platform Module (TPM)
GNOME Shell Gets a Proper Desktop Photo Widget (Finally)
Remember digital photo frames? Well, a new GNOME Shell extension brings one to the Linux desktop
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Linux offers a wide array of music players
The XP-Pen Artist 22R Pro works on Linux now
It’s been almost two years since my last update on this project
Ma-ma-ma-ma my Fedora - Good and bad lessons from '42
Many a Linux nerd is under a wrongful impression that I have some rancorous emotional investment toward different components of the operating system called Linux
This Linux Laptop Has a Powerful AMD Ryzen Chip
Linux-first laptops are overlooked because of their specs sometimes
The Year of the Linux Desktop? This Time, the Data Says Yes
The annual assertion by open-source developers that the year of the Linux desktop is here may finally be more than a mere catchphrase
Review: HeliumOS 10.0
I had some mixed feelings while running HeliumOS
5 Linux KDE Plasma Features that Completely Changed How I Use My PC
Are you using KDE Plasma but still working the same way you did on Windows
Euphonica – Cool New GTK4 MPD Client Work in Process
For users of Music Player Daemon (MPD in short)? Here’s cool new client app in development for Linux desktop
Week 2 recap GSoC 2025 - searching c++ and creating floating toolbar
Apart from setting up a new open source project
Welcoming New Faces to the Thunderbird Community Team
Thunderbird is (and has always been) powered by the people
Uptime of 666 [original]
That speaks a lot for the stability of X, GNU, and Linux
My 5 favorite Linux distros for home office desktops - and I've tried them all
If you work remote or run your own business out of your house
Testing New Linux Kernels on Ubuntu is About to Get Easier
Canonical has announced a change in its kernel strategy for Ubuntu development builds
Firefox Add-Ons Website Revamps Listing Pages
If you go visit the Firefox Add-Ons website today you’re sure of a slight surprise
Boardcon Compact3576 – A feature-rich Rockchip RK3576 SBC with Android 14 and Debian 12 support
The company mentions that the RK3576 module and SBC support Android 14 and Debian 12
Wayland Will Never Be Ready For Every X11 User
Some users also simply say that they do not care about Wayland either way as it offers no new features they want
