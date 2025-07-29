news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Desktop/Laptop
Ghacks ☛ Someone is developing a Windows-to-Linux migration tool
Millions of PC users who run backdoored Windows 10 on their devices can't upgrade their devices to backdoored Windows 11 because of stricter system requirements.
Games
-
Hackaday ☛ A History Of Pong
Today, creating a ground-breaking video game is akin to making a movie. You need a story, graphic artists, music, and more. But until the middle of the 20th century, there were no video games. While several games can claim to be the “first” electronic or video game, one is cemented in our collective memory as the first one we’d heard of: Pong.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
New Releases
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Easy Excalibur 6.117 V7-beta5
Another one!
BSD
-
Linux Magazine ☛ FreeBSD Promises a Full Desktop Installer
FreeBSD has lacked an option to include a full desktop environment during installation.
Debian Family
-
Scarlett Gately Moore: Request for Financial Support During Job Search
Dear friends, family, and community,
I’m reaching out during a challenging time in my life to ask for your support. This year has been particularly difficult as I’ve been out of work for most of it due to a broken arm and a serious MRSA infection that required extensive treatment and recovery time.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 902
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 902 for the week of July 20 – 26, 2025. The full version of this issue is available here. In this issue we cover: Ubuntu Stats Hot in Support LXD: Weekly news #404 Other Meeting Reports Upcoming Meetings and Events OpenSaturday Conf.
