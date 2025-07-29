news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Firefox Add-on Reviews: Tweak Twitch—BetterTTV and other extensions for Twitch customization
Customize chat, optimize your video player, auto-collect channel points, and much much more.
GNU Projects
GNU ☛ www-zh-cn @ Savannah: Welcoming our new member - LesBoys
Hi, All: Please join me in welcoming our new member: [...]>
FSF ☛ FSF Blogs: FSD meeting recap 2025-07-25
Check out the important work our volunteers accomplished
Programming/Development
Perl / Raku
Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2025.30 A Hexagonal Week
Alexey’s Corner Alexey Melezhik shows his Sparrow6 the Swiss Army knife for Alpine Linux. Tim’s Corner RaClU: Raku Classification Unification is the latest post by Tim Nelson. He makes the case for unifying Raku classifications. John’s Corner John Haltiwanger introduces his latest Resource::Wrangler module.
