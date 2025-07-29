Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Snagboot, and More

Based on the recently released Linux 6.16 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.16 kernel promises to clean up blob loading and even an inline blob in newly introduced drivers for Intel QAT 6xxx crypto, ST vd55g1 sensor, ath12k AHB Wi-Fi, Aeonsemi AS21xxx, and MediaTek 25Gb Ethernet PHY, as well as to clean up blob names in new Qualcomm and MediaTek ARM64 devicetree files.

Highlights of Audacious 4.5 include a new Playback History plugin for the Qt build, support for the Album Artist tag in the APE header, support for outdated ReplayGain tags in Opus files, support for fetching lyrics from lrclib.net, and support for reading color schemes from the settings portal.

Highlights of Linux 6.16 include initial support for Intel Trusted Domain Extensions, support for Intel APX (Advanced Performance Extensions), USB offload support for audio devices, support for sending coredumps over an AF_UNIX socket, and an automatic auto-tuning weighted interleaved memory allocation policy.