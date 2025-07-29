news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 29, 2025



Quoting: Firefox Add-Ons Website Revamps Listing Pages - OMG! Ubuntu —

Mozilla has refreshed the way extension listings looks on addons.mozilla.org (aka AMO). The rejig won’t blow the socks off visitors, nor leave anyone compelled to install whatever browser bolt-on they’ve stumbled upon, but it’s makes certain information easier to glean.

As spotted by gHacks, the new layout continues to convey all of the same information the previous design did, but shuffles the order of elements, drops the sidebar, and gives add-on screenshots more prominence.

Ratings move from box adjacent to the add-on’s name, icon, developer and install button to a chip within a wider meta data row, along with (rather helpfully) the number of users who have installed the add-on.

As a result of the changes, some pertinent information is harder to spot before scrolling down, like what permissions an add-on requires (when installing an add-on permissions are surface within the UX, so it’s arguable moot), and the date it was last updated.