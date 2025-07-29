news
Boardcon Compact3576 – A feature-rich Rockchip RK3576 SBC with Android 14 and Debian 12 support
Quoting: Boardcon Compact3576 - A feature-rich Rockchip RK3576 SBC with Android 14 and Debian 12 support - CNX Software —
The company mentions that the RK3576 module and SBC support Android 14 and Debian 12, both running on a Linux 6.1.99 kernel with U-Boot 2017.09 as the bootloader. It includes drivers for eMMC 5.1, HDMI 2.1 (4K), DP-to-HDMI, HDMI-to-MIPI (TC358749XBG), WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and 4G LTE modules. Development tools include SecureCRT, ADB, and AndroidTool.exe for debugging and firmware upgrades, with cross-compilation supported on Ubuntu 22.04 environments. More information can be found on the software section in the product page linked below.