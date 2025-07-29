news

Testing New Linux Kernels on Ubuntu is About to Get Easier - OMG! Ubuntu

How is this different to what went before?

Previously, development versions of Ubuntu would run on the same kernel the preceding stable release shipped with (at least for a significant chunk of the development cycle). It’d switch over to the target kernel version later in the cycle, usually ahead of Kernel Freeze.

That is what’s changing.

In its announcement, the Canonical Kernel Team states: “We aim now to deliver not only the latest kernel release by the end of the development cycle but also to provide, on a best-effort basis, kernel updates based on the intermediate Linux kernel upstream releases.”

I.e., Ubuntu 25.04 shipped with Linux 6.14, and Ubuntu 25.10 will use Linux 6.17. That makes versions 6.15 and 6.16 ‘intermediate’ releases. In the past, those would (usually) not be packaged or tested in daily or development builds. With this change, they will.

On the benefits, the team adds: “With this policy, we expect to find potential kernel-related issues earlier in the development cycle, leading to greater confidence in the quality of the final Ubuntu kernel version as we approach shipping the Ubuntu GA image.”