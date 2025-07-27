news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, and More
peppe8o ☛ Tactigon and Raspberry PI: a New Input Concept With Integrated AI
Last Updated on 26th July 2025 by peppe8o In this tutorial, I will show you the basics of using the Tactigon with Raspberry PI computer boards. In this tutorial, I will use Python to collect data from Tactigon sensors and print it to the terminal.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ New RVA23 RISC-V Chips are Coming Sooner than You Think
Ubuntu's pivot to the RVA23 RISC-V profile has caused concern, but new hardware is on the way - and the upcoming chips more than justify the move.
The Verge ☛ The 12 best laptops for high school and college students | The Verge
But you don’t have to be going for a computer engineering degree. Even a newcomer can appreciate how Framework allows you to choose modular ports and swap them out at will. You can go all USB-C like a MacBook Air, or you can get funky by mixing and matching USB-A, DisplayPort, HDMI, SD / microSD card readers, and even an ethernet port.
Hackaday ☛ 2025 One-Hertz Challenge: A Clock Sans Silicon
Just about every electronic device has some silicon semiconductors inside these days—from transistors to diodes to integrated circuits. [Charles] is trying to build a “No-Silicon digital clock” that used none of these parts. It looks like [Charles] is on the way to success, but one might like to point out an amusing technicality. Let’s dive in to the clock!
