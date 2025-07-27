news
Games: Godot Project and GameOS
Leon Mika ☛ Devlog: Godot Project — Level 4-2 And Level 2-3
I can’t quite remember how far I got into building of level 4-2 when I wrote my last Dev Log entry. Based on how I described it, I think I was still working on the bones of it: a level with little more than the tile-map. I got a fair bit of the level built since then. It now features three major zones, each with a different camera lock. The central mechanic of a tile layer that can be raised by hitting switches has been built, along with it’s variations within each zone. Pickups and enemies have now been placed. And decoration. A lot of decoration.
Boiling Steam ☛ Playtron's Linux-based GameOS Hits the Road with 1.0
GameOS, the Operating system developed by Playtron, has now reached a stable version with 1.0, and you should now be able to use it on your devices such as the Steam Deck and other portable PCs. In case you missed previous news about it, Playtron GameOS is a Linux-based gaming operating system. It’s designed to unify and simplify PC gaming by supporting titles from multiple stores like Steam, Epic, and GOG, all in one interface. It features built-in compatibility tools (such as Proton), automatic game verification, controller-first UI, and supports both native and backdoored Windows games—aiming to be a hardware-agnostic, plug-and-play gaming platform.