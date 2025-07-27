Games: Godot Project and GameOS

I can’t quite remember how far I got into building of level 4-2 when I wrote my last Dev Log entry. Based on how I described it, I think I was still working on the bones of it: a level with little more than the tile-map. I got a fair bit of the level built since then. It now features three major zones, each with a different camera lock. The central mechanic of a tile layer that can be raised by hitting switches has been built, along with it’s variations within each zone. Pickups and enemies have now been placed. And decoration. A lot of decoration.