One option is to write a bash script for the automation and a markdown file for the documentation, but they inevitably end up duplicating information and/or getting out of sync. The other is to just have a single markdown file with a bunch of inline bash that you manually copy into a terminal. But "running" it is clunky, tedious, and easy to mess up.

I tend to prefer the latter despite the annoyances, because "keeping information in sync" is such a big problem. But recently I've been playing with a third option. Rather than maintaining two files or putting bash in markdown; put markdown in bash.