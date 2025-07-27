KDE, GNOME, GNU/Linux, and BSD

The mid-term evaluation period for GSoC 2025 took place from July 14th to July 18th. During this phase, contributors are required to submit a progress report via the official GSoC dashboard. At the same time, mentors provided their evaluations based on our performance, communication, and code contributions.

I’m happy to share that I’ve successfully passed the mid-term evaluation ✅

This milestone was more than just a checkpoint — it was a chance to reflect on how far I’ve come since the beginning of the project. From setting up the development environment and understanding the GCompris codebase, to contributing my first features and collaborating with mentors, the journey so far has been packed with learning, growth, and problem-solving.

The feedback from my mentors has been encouraging and constructive. It helped me realign and improve both in terms of development quality and clarity of communication and pacing up for final lap. With the mid-term behind me, I now feel more confident and focused heading into the final stretch of GSoC.