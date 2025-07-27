news
Free and Open Source Software
Bar Assistant - manage your home bar
Bar Assistant is all-in-one solution for managing your home bar.
Compared to other recipe management software that usually tries to be more for general use, Bar Assistant is made specifically for managing cocktail recipes. This means that there are a lot of cocktail-oriented features, like ingredient substitutes, first-class ingredients, ABV calculations, unit switching and more.
This is free and open source software.
Pyflakes - checks Python source files for errors - LinuxLinks
Pyflakes is a simple program which checks Python source files for errors.
Pyflakes analyzes programs and detects various errors. It works by parsing the source file, not importing it, so it is safe to use on modules with side effects. It’s also much faster.
Pyflakes makes a simple promise: it will never complain about style, and it will try very, very hard to never emit false positives.
Pyflakes is also faster than Pylint. This is largely because Pyflakes only examines the syntax tree of each file individually. As a consequence, Pyflakes is more limited in the types of things it can check.
This is free and open source software.