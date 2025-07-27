Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftover

OpenPGP is a widely recognized, IETF-standardized set of cryptographic operations. It is broadly used in securing communications, like encrypted messages and email, and ensuring the integrity of software packages in most Linux distributions. It enjoys a vast ecosystem of libraries, tools, and community support forums. Moreover, its robustness and versatility have made OpenPGP a security choice for other use cases in which encryption and integrity are important. These include file transfer applications, password managers, secure data storage, and signing source code in git repositories.

There are other compelling reasons for why you might consider using OpenPGP in your project: [...]