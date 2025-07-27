news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 27, 2025



Quoting: KDE Plasma 6.5 Adds Low Printer Ink Notifications - OMG! Ubuntu —

I’d queue up a multi-page print job only to find half of them came out with streaky, faded text because the cartridge was running on fumes (and would say running on fumes since, in terms of price per volume, printer ink is more expensive than gold).

My penny-pinching aside, the underlying irritation is something KDE developers will address in the next major update to the Plasma desktop environment.

KDE Plasma 6.5 is in development and will, among other planned changes, bring a small change to alert you when your printer is low on ink. The code-commit suggest the threshold is set for either at or below 3%.