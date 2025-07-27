CentOS and Fedora Leftovers

One of the datacenters we have machines in is reorganizing things and is moving us to a new vlan. This is just fine, it will allow more speration, consolidating ips and makes sense.

So, they added tagging for the new vlan to our switch there, and this week I setup things so we could have a seperate bridge on that vlan. There was a bit of a hiccup with ipv6 routing, but that was quickly fixed. Now we should be able to move vm's as we like to the new vlan by just changing their IP address and moving them to use the new bridge over the old. Once everything is moved, we can drop the old bridge and be all on the new one.