CentOS and Fedora Leftovers
Kevin Fenzi: Misc fedora bits: fourth week of july 2025
One of the datacenters we have machines in is reorganizing things and is moving us to a new vlan. This is just fine, it will allow more speration, consolidating ips and makes sense.
So, they added tagging for the new vlan to our switch there, and this week I setup things so we could have a seperate bridge on that vlan. There was a bit of a hiccup with ipv6 routing, but that was quickly fixed. Now we should be able to move vm's as we like to the new vlan by just changing their IP address and moving them to use the new bridge over the old. Once everything is moved, we can drop the old bridge and be all on the new one.
CentOS ☛ CentOS Board Meeting Recap, June 2025
The recording of the June CentOS Board meeting is now available. Watch the recording Read the minutes The recording has timestamps so you can skip to the parts that interest you. Here are a few highlights of the meeting: Amy provided a recap of the discussions at the board face-to-face meeting.
Fedora 42 templates available
New Fedora 42 templates are now available for Qubes OS 4.2 in standard, minimal, and Xfce varieties. There are two ways to upgrade a template to a new Fedora release: [...]