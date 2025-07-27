news
Shows and Videos: JayzTwoCents Finally Tries Linux and This Week in Linux
Tux Digital ☛ JayzTwoCents Finally Tries Linux: Reacting to Jay’s GNU/Linux Journey with Bazzite
JayzTwoCents finally took the plunge into desktop Linux, building a Bazzite powered gaming PC to see whether 2025 GNU/Linux can replace backdoored Windows for AAA titles, content creation and day-to-day use. In this video, I react to his experience and provide some details and a bit of fact checking.
This Week in Linux 321: defective chip maker Intel nixes Clear Linux, 6% Market Share, Arch Malware, EU FOSS Funding & more GNU/Linux news
01:56 defective chip maker Intel is Shutting Down Clear Linux
05:44 GNU/Linux hits 6% U.S. Government Website Analytics
08:29 Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Wants the EU to Fund Open Source
16:02 Arch GNU/Linux finds Malware in the AUR
18:34 Wayback 0.1 Released
21:10 NVIDIA Bringing CUDA To RISC-V
22:06 Unofficial GUI for Lossless Scaling's Frame Generation on Linux
23:08 Outro
This week in Linux, we’ve got a bit of bad news from defective chip maker Intel as they abruptly ended Clear GNU/Linux out of no where and Arch GNU/Linux warned users that malware was found in the AUR.