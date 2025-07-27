news
Debian: RISC-V Support and DebConf 25
What's New in Debian 13 Trixie: RISC-V Support and Enhanced Security
My DebConf 25 review
DebConf 25 happened between 14th July and 19th July and I was there. It was my first DebConf (the big one, I was at a Mini DebConf in Hamburg a couple of years ago) and it was interesting. DebConf 25 happened at a Campus University at the outskirts of Brest and I was rather reluctant to go at first (EuroPython 25 was happening at the same time in Prague), but I decided to use the chance of DebConf happening in Europe, reachable by train from Vienna. We took the nighttrain to Paris, then found our way through the maze that is the Paris underground system and then got to Brest with the TGV. On our way to the Conference site we made a detour to a supermarket, which wasn’t that easy because is was a national holiday in France and most of the shops were closed. But we weren’t sure about the food situation at DebConf and we also wanted to get some beer.
DebConf25 closes in Brest and DebConf26 announced
On Saturday 19 July 2025, the annual Debian Developers and Contributors Conference came to a close.
[...]
As has been the case for several years, a special effort has been made to welcome newcomers and help them become familiar with Debian and DebConf by organizing a sprint "New Contributors Onboarding" every day of Debcamp, followed more informally by mentorship during DebConf.