posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 27, 2025



Quoting: 5 Best Linux Distros with Native NVIDIA GPU Support —

Are you avoiding Linux because you've heard NVIDIA support is a nightmare? Or do you want to buy a new NVIDIA GPU for your current Linux PC and are wondering about potential issues? Well, here are five distros with native NVIDIA graphics support that should work perfectly from day one.

Now, this is possible thanks to proprietary NVIDIA drivers being more readily available than it used to. That said, not all distros ship with them out of the box or have them in their official repositories for you to easily download. Thankfully, a lot of them do, and here are five of the best distros with native NVIDIA GPU support for utmost convenience.