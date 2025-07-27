Here's why no one can shut up about Linux gaming

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 6.18

WebTunnel is a bridge technology that is particularly good at circumventing censorship and might work from places where obfs4 bridges are blocked. WebTunnel disguises your connection as ordinary web traffic.

LinuxGizmos.com

Radxa Launches M.2 AI Accelerator with Axera AX8850 and 24 TOPS NPU

The Radxa AICore AX-M1 is an M.2 M Key AI acceleration module designed for edge computing systems that require high-throughput neural processing. Built around the Axera AX8850 system-on-chip, the module combines an octa-core Cortex-A55 processor with a 24 TOPS INT8-capable NPU and an 8K-capable video processing unit, delivering AI processing capabilities in a compact footprint.

MS-C926: Ultra-Slim Fanless Embedded System with Dual 2.5 GbE and M.2 Expansion

LILYGO Launches Four New ESP32-S3 Boards for LoRa, Display, Motion, and CAN Applications

LILYGO has announced four new ESP32-S3-based development boards targeting a diverse range of embedded and IoT applications. These boards combine wireless connectivity with specialized hardware such as e-paper displays, CAN interfaces, motion sensors, and GPS modules, and are designed for rapid prototyping and deployment using familiar platforms like Arduino IDE, PlatformIO, and ESP-IDF.

Zephyr RTOS 4.2 Released with Renesas RX Support, USB Video Class, MQTT 5.0, and Nearly 100 New Boards

Zephyr RTOS 4.2 introduces major updates in hardware support, networking, tooling, and power monitoring. With contributions from 810 developers, this non-LTS release brings key enhancements aimed at improving performance, flexibility, and overall developer experience.

Internet Society

A UK Government Order Threatens the Privacy and Security of All Internet Users

Earlier this year, the United Kingdom government ordered Apple to provide access to encrypted data in the company’s cloud storage service, iCloud. In response, Apple removed its Advanced Data Protection (ADP) system for users in the country, removing the option to store data using end-to-end encryption, and setting a dangerous precedent of privacy violation. 

Encryption Makes Us Powerful: Internet Society Hosts Encryption Advocacy Workshop for European Civil Society

In early February of this year, the Internet Society hosted an Encryption Advocacy Workshop in Brussels for European civil society organizations. We created this workshop alongside steering members of the Global Encryption Coalition to equip potential encryption advocates with:

news

Here's why no one can shut up about Linux gaming

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 27, 2025

desktop

Quoting: Here's why no one can shut up about Linux gaming —

I know it can get annoying hearing about Linux gaming day after day. No one is going to argue with escaping big, scary Microsoft for an OS that doesn't track your every movement, but it's hard to justify running away from Microsoft when there are so many trade-offs, and it's even more difficult to justify running toward Linux when you have to give up so many comforts of Windows. There's a good reason why the momentum behind Linux gaming continues to grow, however.

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

FUD Attack Portraying Misconfigured Application and Social Engineering as "Linux" Issue (Leveraging "Panda")
FUD in the news
Debian: Tails 6.18, Br OS 12.11, and 64-bit Time
Debian related news
Three Years [original]
Running a site is harder now than it was one or two decades ago
This Laptop Has a Raspberry Pi inside
Accessing the CM5 and the M.2 storage slot is straightforward—all you need to do is remove a few screws on the bottom panel
This Week in Plasma: Printer Ink Level Monitoring
Every week we cover the highlights of what’s happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor, and more
This Week in GNOME and More GNOME Development News
GNOME updates
DragonFly 6.4.2 released
6.4.1 brings a number of bug fixes and driver additions. 6.4.2 adds fixes for the installer, ipv6, and for userland programs that create many subprocesses.
 
KDE, GNOME, GNU/Linux, and BSD
today's leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftover
FOSS picks
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, and More
Hardware leftovers
Games: Godot Project and GameOS
Gaming picks
Shows and Videos: JayzTwoCents Finally Tries Linux and This Week in Linux
a new pair of videos
CentOS and Fedora Leftovers
The Red Hat stuff
Debian: RISC-V Support and DebConf 25
some Debian picks
Linux Budgie Desktop: A Perfect Blend of Aesthetics and Power
First off, it’s beautiful. No other Linux desktop can match the aesthetic of Budgie. What you’ll find with Budgie is a fairly typical layout (although with a bit more panache).
today's howtos
8 more howtos for today
Android Leftovers
Samsung might stop debuting Android updates with Galaxy S phones for good
How Does OpenMandriva Lx 'Rock' Stack Against Fedora? My Thoughts
I took OpenMandriva Lx 'Rock' for a spin this week and compared it to Fedora
My favorite Linux graphic desktop environment will soon prod you if your printer ink is low
In my bid to find a new home for my older PC after Windows 10 loses support, I've been dipping a toe into several different Linux distros
Here's why no one can shut up about Linux gaming
I know it can get annoying hearing about Linux gaming day after day
5 Best Linux Distros with Native NVIDIA GPU Support
Are you avoiding Linux because you've heard NVIDIA support is a nightmare
GNOME Calendar: A New Era of Accessibility Achieved in 90 Days
There is no calendaring app that I love more than GNOME Calendar
SparkyLinux & MidoriVPN & Astian Cloud
We are pleased to announce that SparkyLinux and Astian Inc
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
5 Open Source Apps You Can use for Seamless File Transfer Between Linux and Android
Want to share selected files between your Android smartphone and Linux computer
Radxa Launches M.2 AI Accelerator with Axera AX8850 and 24 TOPS NPU
It is supported on Linux distributions such as Ubuntu, Debian, and CentOS, and has a typical power draw of less than 8 W
Slackel 8.0 "Openbox"
This release is available for both 32-bit and 64-bit systems
Games: Super Meat Boy 3D, Steam Changes, and Proton Experimental
gaming picks
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux, as usual
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks for today
Security Leftovers
Security picks for today
Firefox and Thunderbird Commentary/Videos
some Mozilla stuff
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Rust Hype
2 picks
Fedora, Red Hat, and CentOS Leftovers
From the IBM corners
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Projects and hacking
today's howtos
a handful of howtos
Games: Steam Deck, Fight or Kite, Benchmarks, and DOOM
4 gaming stories
Upgrading or Moving From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux
2 new articles
Liya Linux v2.4 "Shravya"
Liya has always aimed to be a clean, modern Linux distribution that respects your hardware and your time
today's howotos
mostly idroot
today's leftovers
4 picks for now
Open Hardware/Modding: One Hertz Challenge, ESP32, and More
some hardware picks
Security Leftovers
and Windows TCO
Games: Heroic Games Launcher 2.18, GOG Preservation Program, and More
9 stories from GamingOnLinux
'Wayback' Keeps Old Linux Desktop Environments Alive on Wayland
The desktop Linux ecosystem has been slowly migrating from X11 to Wayland
Android's Linux Terminal Is Getting a New Feature
The addition of a Linux terminal to Android was long overdue
FreeBSD 15 installer to offer minimal KDE desktop
The mid-2025 report mentions several specific areas where the operating system's tech is receiving upgrades
Why I'm Hopping Linux Distros to openSUSE This Weekend
In my never-ending quest to find the perfect Linux distribution
FreeBSD 15 installer to offer minimal KDE desktop
The FreeBSD Laptop project continues – and plans to offer a very visible change
Mirroring Protesilaos' videos to Internet Archive
I enjoy reading and watching the writings and videos that Protesilaos publishes on his website
Understanding ODF File Types: .odt, .ods, .odp, and Beyond
It’s the default file format for LibreOffice Writer
Microsoft, anybody home?
You know what: Microsoft became miserably incompetent in IT
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Thunderbird 141 Arrives with Archive Button, OpenPGP Expiry Warnings
Mozilla Thunderbird 141 open-source email client is out now with a new Archive button
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
GNU/Linux, BSD, and More
today's (or recent) leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
RISC-V and more
Recent GNU/Linux Videos (via Invidious)
a large collection of recent videos
GNU/Linux, BSD, and More
today's leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: David Heinemeier Hansson on Lex Fridman’s Podcast, BSD Now, and More
some new episodes
today's howtos
half a dozen howtos
Programming Leftovers
Development with Python, Ruby, and more
Security and Windows TCO
4 links for now
today's howtos
10 howtos and similar
Games: Oceaneers, Nintendo Switch 2, and More
a handful of gaming picks
Red Hat Leftovers
mostly from the official site
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
hardware picks
Android Leftovers
ArtPad Pro: Teclast launches new 12.7-inch tablet running Android 15
Clear Linux - In Memoriam
the Clear Linux team is probably part of these layoffs
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Operating Systems: A Look at Non-GNU/Linux 'Distributions' and BeOS
two recent articles
10 Advanced Kubuntu Linux Keyboard Shortcuts to Master Your Desktop
If you press Meta+V on Kubuntu, it'll open a history of everything you've recently copied
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
VS Achuthanandan’s vision powered Kerala’s free and open software revolution
Article updated this week