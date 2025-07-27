news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 27, 2025



Quoting: Here's why no one can shut up about Linux gaming —

I know it can get annoying hearing about Linux gaming day after day. No one is going to argue with escaping big, scary Microsoft for an OS that doesn't track your every movement, but it's hard to justify running away from Microsoft when there are so many trade-offs, and it's even more difficult to justify running toward Linux when you have to give up so many comforts of Windows. There's a good reason why the momentum behind Linux gaming continues to grow, however.